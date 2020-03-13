Dallas County reports its 9th COVID-19 case as health officials work to get more testing done

article

Dallas County health officials confirmed on Friday that the county now has its ninth case of COVID-19.

The latest positive case is a man in his 80s who traveled out of state.

In total, there are 17 cases in North Texas, with nine in Dallas County, five in Collin County, and three in Tarrant County.

This comes a day after Dallas County issued a public health emergency disaster declaration after its first case of community-spread COVID-19.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Both the state and federal governments are trying to step up the ability for doctors to test for coronavirus.

Testing is still way behind what other countries have done, but the hope is that by next week, the U.S. health system will be able to test many more people, including drive-thru testing.

Advertisement

Even if and when there is more testing in the U.S., people will still have to meet clinical criteria to get a test.

“You can't just walk in and say, 'I want a test,'” DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love said.

The criteria to get a test -- anywhere -- is strict.

You have to have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, been to a place with an outbreak, or have an underlying condition, as well as symptoms.

“We don't recommend, and we aren't able to test people who do not have symptoms,” Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said.

Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide emergency, saying COVID-19 testing fees should be waived to the public.

He said Texas can test 273 people a day.

The private sector is expected to increase that number tremendously, according to Love.

“It's going to start coming from private labs, because Quest and Labcorp are now involved,” he explained.

President Donald Trump also touted that news Friday.

“We are announcing a new partnership with the private sector to vastly increase and accelerate...to test for the coronavirus,” he said.

The governor announced Friday that another private lab, Clinical Pathology Laboratory, will also soon be able to test thousands in Texas each week.

“I think the testing capability is going to greatly improve,” Love said.

A drive-thru screening location will launch first in San Antonio, then in Dallas, although it’s still unclear when it will be ready or where it will be.

President Trump is promoting those tests.

“We've been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-thru tests available,” he said. “Drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car.”

But they are not available yet.

One thing is likely, with more tests, there will be more confirmed cases.

“Our hospitals are ready and we feel good,” Love added.

Love said the tests take two to three hours to do.

The person who administers the test collects and sends nasal and throat swabs for testing, currently at the county public health lab.