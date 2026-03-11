Trackdown: Couple caught on camera stealing from Best Buy stores in Tarrant County

The Brief Police are searching for a man and woman who stole roughly $10,000 worth of high-end GPS devices and watches from three Tarrant County Best Buys in a single day. The suspects used a specialized security key to bypass locked displays in broad daylight, hiding the stolen electronics in a purse before fleeing. Authorities are now asking the public to help identify the pair from surveillance images.



Fort Worth police are looking for two people caught on camera pilfering GPS devices from Best Buy stores in Tarrant County.

What we know:

Police said a man and a woman recently stole from three Tarrant County Best Buy stores all on the same day.

They used some type of security key or device to open locked boxes and remove high-end GPS devices and electronic watches. The woman then put them in her purse.

As the couple moved around from one area to another, cameras clearly captured images of them doing it again.

They got away with about $10,000 worth of items that day.

What they're saying:

"The troubling thing is they go right in the middle of the day. They don’t care who is watching. They’re going to get these items. This one was a big load of GPS stuff. So apparently this couple has taken a wrong turn between Best Buy and good decision," said Officer Buddy Calzada from the Fort Worth Police Department.

While they don’t appear nervous about being caught, they do seem worried about their vehicle.

"They are worried about their vehicle being seen because they park at a distance. They park way out in the parking lot, so we don’t see their vehicle. So that’s where we need the public’s help identifying these two individuals and a vehicle," Officer Calzada said.

What you can do:

Police hope someone will be able to identify the suspects in the clear images.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Magallon at 817-392-4837.

