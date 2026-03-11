U.S. Rep. from North Texas urges Rangers to remove controversial statue

article

The Brief U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey is urging the MLB and the Texas Rangers to remove a recently-installed statue at Globe Life Field that has generated controversy. Veasey, who represents Texas District 33, says the statue's alleged origins of honoring a segregationist officer do not hold the inclusive values of MLB. The statue, titled "One Riot, One Ranger," previously stood at Love Field in Dallas before being installed at Globe Life Field in early March.



U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey has sent a letter to the Texas Rangers and MLB's Commissioner urging them to remove a recently-installed statue from Globe Life Field.

Veasey calls for statue's removal

What they're saying:

Veasey sent a letter to the Texas Rangers' Co-Chairmen Ray Davis and Bob Simpson, as well as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, saying the installation raises serious concerns about the statue's history of honoring a "segregationist law enforcement officer."

"Ballparks should be places where families gather, and fans of every background feel welcome," said Rep. Veasey. "Honoring a figure tied to resisting school integration—and doing so with imagery that evokes racist violence—sends exactly the wrong message about who belongs in that space."

His letter says the statue goes against the inclusive values baseball represents, and undermines the figures that led to racial integration within the sport.

"The modern game exists because pioneers like Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby had the courage to break baseball’s color barrier and endure unimaginable hostility so the sport could live up to its ideals. Robinson and Doby faced hatred, threats, and humiliation simply for stepping onto the field. Their sacrifice helped transform baseball into a game that belongs to everyone," Veasey's letter reads.

Veasey represents Texas' 33rd congressional district, which covers parts of both Tarrant County and Dallas County. He has held his congressional seat since 2013.

Controversial statue installed

The backstory:

The statue, titled "One Riot, One Ranger," was unveiled at Globe Life Field on March 2. It stood at Love Field in Dallas for nearly 60 years before its removal over questions about its historical associations.

It was removed following the release of Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers, a book by Doug J. Swanson. The book alleges the statue is based off Capt. E.J. Banks, who was in charge of the Texas Rangers when the law enforcement unit attempted to block integration at a Mansfield high school.

The Rangers have said the statue commemorates the history of the law enforcement entity, rather than one single figure.