Dallas County reports highest number of single-day COVID-19 deaths, 30

Dallas County health officials reported 30 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, which is the highest number of deaths the county has reported in a day.

While there was a record number of deaths reported, there were only 413 new coronavirus cases reported.

This is the second day in a row the county reported less than 1,000 new cases.

This brings the county's totals to 43,439 cases and 567 deaths from the coronavirus.

The youngest person who died was in their 40s, while the oldest was in their 90s.

Most of the deaths were people with underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it's too early to determine if this downward trend will continue, but credited people following the mask ordinance with the lower number.

