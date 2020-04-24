Dallas County reports five deaths, 71 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Four of the five deaths from COVID-19 reported by Dallas County health officials on Friday were people who lived in nursing homes.

Two women in their 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s all lived in Dallas long-term care facilities and died from the coronavirus, along with a Garland man in his 70s. A total of 77 people have died, so far, in the county.

“Our new Parkland Mobile Testing unit performed 152 tests in one nursing home yesterday and is back out today. We must do all we can to protect our most vulnerable and push more testing into high uninsured neighborhoods where underlying health conditions are more prevalent,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Officials said there were 71 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,834 since the pandemic began. Notably, no day this week in Dallas County has had a triple-digit daily case count.

Tarrant County reported three COVID-19 deaths on Friday: two men in their 60s, and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth. There are 48 confirmed deaths from the virus in Tarrant County.

Collin County reported two deaths on Friday: an 85-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman both died at a McKinney nursing home. There are 16 deaths in the county from COVID-19.

