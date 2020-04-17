Dallas County reports biggest one-day number of COVID-19 cases, 124, on Friday

Dallas County reported its largest one-day number of COVID-19 cases on Friday just minutes after state officials outlined plans to slowly re-open the Texas economy.

The county reported 124 new cases and five additional deaths, for a total of 2,190 cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.

“Today’s numbers illustrate the importance of continuing to make good personal responsibility choices to #FlattenTheCurve,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The five deaths included two people who lived at long-term care facilities in Dallas (woman in 60’s, man in 80’s) along with a Dallas woman in her 60’s, Dallas man in his 70’s and Farmers Branch man in his 70’s.

Starting on Saturday, people in Dallas County will be required to wear a face covering/mask while patronizing essential businesses or riding public transportation.

Dallas County has the second-most number of COVID-19 cases in Texas, behind Harris County.

