Dallas County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; Tarrant County reports 97 new cases, 2 deaths
DALLAS - Dallas County health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death related to the virus.
That brings the county's total number of cases to 2,683 and 65 deaths.
Tarrant County Public Health reported two more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday.
The two deaths were a man in his 80s from an unincorporated area of Tarrant County and a Fort Worth man in his 60s. Both had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 44 deaths related to COVID-19.
The county also reported 97 new cases, bringing their total number of cases to 1,430.
