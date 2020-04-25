Dallas County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

article

Dallas County health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with four more deaths.

This brings Dallas County’s totals to 2,909 cases and 81 deaths from the coronavirus.

Two of the new deaths were living in Dallas long-term care facilities, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.

The two other deaths were a Garland man in his 60s and a Carrolton man in his 70s.

All had been hospitalized.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

The new deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Fort Worth a woman in her 70s, an Azle man in his 40s, and a Grapevine woman in her 90s.

Tarrant County now has 52 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and county health officials report 283 people have recovered.

