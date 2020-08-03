Dallas County reports 382 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily count since mid-June

article

Dallas County health officials on Monday reported 382 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest daily count since mid-June. They also reported three new deaths.

The new numbers bring the total case count in Dallas County to 51,490 and 691 deaths.

The new deaths were a Mesquite woman in her 60s, a Dallas man in his 70s and an Irving man in his 80s. They all had underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

“Today’s number is the lowest we’ve seen since June 16 and growing evidence that masking, maintaining a six-foot distance and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home for anything but work or exercise is working,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We need to continue our community resolve to get the coronavirus under control so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids can get back to school sooner rather than later.”

Health officials say they’ve seen a decrease in visits to the testing sites in the county. Most people are now getting their results back in two to three days.

Advertisement

Dallas County residents who need testing can go to the Ellis Davis Field House or Eastfield College. People who live outside of Dallas County can still get tested at Mountain View College.

There are also walkup testing sites at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park, Sam Tasby Middle School and the Salvation Army/Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases