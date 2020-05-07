Dallas County reports 251 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths; Collin County reports 2 new deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 251 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with two new deaths.

It was the second highest single-day total for new cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said people should continue to make good decisions, and focus on what local health officials are advising, rather than focusing on what they can do.

Collin County reported two new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing their total to 24 deaths.

All but three of the deaths have been people over the age of 65.

The new deaths were a 75-year-old Plano man and an 86-year-old McKinney woman, who died at Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care. She is the 12th resident there with COVID-19 to die.

Both had underlying health conditions.

The county has 839 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 25 of those are currently hospitalized, while 557 have recovered.

