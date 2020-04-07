Dallas County reports 19th COVID-19 death, Tarrant County death toll jumps to 18

article

The coronavirus has now killed just as many people in Dallas County as the flu did this season.

Dallas County on Tuesday reported 106 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,261 confirmed positive cases.

The county also reported the 19th coronavirus-related death since the middle of March. There were 19 flu deaths in Dallas County during the 2019-2020 season.

The latest coronavirus victim was a Garland resident in their 50s who had an underlying health condition.

The update comes a day after the county reported its lowest number of new cases in several days. But the health officials warned that number did not mean the spread of the virus is slowing.

“We are convinced based on the evidence & science that we won’t see our surge until May,” the Dallas County Health Department said in Dallas County Commissioner’s Court Tuesday morning.

Health officials believe Dallas-Fort Worth is a few weeks behind some of the other places in the country that are seeing a surge in cases.

In Tarrant County, 18 people have now died from the coronavirus.

The county reported five new deaths Tuesday -- two people from Fort Worth, as well as residents of River Oaks, Grand Prairie and Haltom City. Their ages ranged from 47 to 88 years old.

“It is very unfortunate and disheartening for our community to see the death toll rising from COVID-19” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “This is not the time to be complacent. We can get through this, but only if everyone does their part and follows the guidelines without exception. These are difficult times for all of us, and particularly for the families and friends of those we have lost to this disease. Our hearts go out to them.”

Tarrant County has at least 452 known positive COVID-19 tests.

Denton County confirmed 33 new cases bringing its total to 337.

Collin County announced a fourth death and 19 new cases, bringing its total to 306 cases.

