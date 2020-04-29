Dallas County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

article

Dallas County health officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 3,352 and 99 deaths.

Three of the new deaths were people living in long-term care facilities. One was a man in his 60s living in a facility in Balch Springs, and the other two were a man and woman in their 90s living in Dallas long-term care facilities.

The other two deaths were a Dallas man in his 60s and a Mesquite man in his 60s. Both had been hospitalized before their death.

This comes a day after Dallas County reported 135 new cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19, tying for its deadliest day during the pandemic and the most new cases in a single day so far.

One of the deaths reported Tuesday was a 17-year-old from Lancaster.

