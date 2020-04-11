Dallas County reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths; Tarrant County reports 4 more deaths

article

Dallas County health officials have reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with two more deaths, bringing the county to 27 deaths related to COVID-19.

In total, the county has 1,644 cases.

The two new deaths were a Garland man in his 60s and a Grand Prairie man in his 70s. Both had underlying health conditions.

COVID-19 testing at the Ellis Davis Field House has been suspended for Saturday due to weather conditions.

The American Airlines Center test site will remain open.

Tarrant County Public Health reported four more people have died as the result of COVID-19.

The deaths include a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her late 40s, all were from Fort Worth.

The other death was a Sansom Park man in his 80s.

All four had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 25 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, while 90 people have recovered.

