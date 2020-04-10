Dallas County reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Dallas County reported an additional 105 COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday and three more deaths.

Officials said the 23rd, 24th and 25th deaths were: Dallas woman in her 90s at a long-term care facility and two Dallas men in their 80s. All three had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The county now has 1,537 coronavirus cases, the second-most in the state of Texas.

Tarrant County Public Health reported its 21st confirmed death from COVID-19 on Friday. It was a Lakeside man in his 80s, who had underlying health conditions.

In total, Tarrant County has reported 637 COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Across North Texas, Collin County has 406 cases, and Denton County has reported 426 cases.

In Denton County, most of the cases are connected to a state-supported living center for people with disabilities.

Advertisement

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases