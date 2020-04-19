Dallas County reports 104 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

article

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 104 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This brings the county’s total number of cases to 2,428.

The county reported no new deaths from the virus on Sunday.

Of the 60 deaths related to COVID-19 in Dallas County, 23 have been associated with long-term care facilities.

County health officials also report most of the COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization have been over the age of 69, or had at least one high-risk health condition.

