Dallas County reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 249 new cases

Dallas County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, along with 249 more cases of the coronavirus.

This brings the county’s totals to 135 deaths and 5,346 cases.

The youngest of the 10 new deaths was a Duncanville man in his 40s, and the oldest was a Garland man in his 90s.

Most of the new deaths were in hospitals or long-term care facilities.

Officials have said to expect higher case numbers as the number of people being tested has increased, and instead focus on hospitalizations and ventilator stats, which continues to remain steady.

Dallas County doesn't report the number of recoveries, but state health officials report more than 19,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus here in Texas.

