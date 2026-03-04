Emergency resources in place for Texas severe weather

article

The Brief Texas activates emergency resources ahead of severe storms starting Wednesday. Hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes forecast across multiple regions. National Guard, rescue teams and state agencies placed on standby.



The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated state emergency response resources ahead of a severe weather threat at the direction of the governor.

The weather is expected to impact parts of the state starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) expects multiple storm systems across large parts of Texas, starting Wednesday afternoon across North Texas, where hail and tornadoes are possible.

As the week progresses, the storm risk shifts to the west to include parts of Northwest Texas such as the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, and Concho Valley.

Governor Abbott announced the mobilization of resources Wednesday.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather across the state," said Abbott. "Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, regularly check road conditions, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. The State of Texas will continue to closely monitor weather conditions to protect the well-being of communities across our state."

The following state emergency response resources are available:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Urban Search & Rescue Teams to assist with flood rescues

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All-Hazards Group responders to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists; Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions statewide

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Teams to support local emergency services

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents, as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Additionally, the Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains activated at Level III (Increased Readiness) to support severe weather and ongoing wildfire operations, amid continued fire weather conditions in some parts of the state.

Texans are encouraged to proactively prepare for severe weather by packing an emergency supply kit, making an emergency plan, and following guidance from local officials.

Texans can find flood and severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov , check road conditions at DriveTexas.org , and access all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare .