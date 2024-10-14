Dallas County launches its own dedicated opioid overdose prevention hotline

The Brief Dallas County Health & Human Services partnered with the North Texas Poison Center to launch the county's own overdose prevention hotline. Doctors say there's a concern about the growing fentanyl problem in North Texas and nationwide. The Dallas County Overdose Prevention Hotline can be reached by calling 214-590-4000.



The opioid problem in North Texas and nationwide continues to be an issue.

It’s the reason why Dallas County launched its own opioid hotline.

Dr. Kurt Kleinschmidt works at Parkland Hospital and is with the North Texas Poison Center.

"At best, we're at a plateau, which means, unfortunately, we have plenty of business. And there is a lot of opioid use disorder problems going on out there," he explained. "For the patients, it breaks down that first barrier. ‘Where do I start? Where do I go? And if you don't know where to go, let's call our 214-590-4000 number, and that will get you to one of our specialists in poison information here at the poison center."

Featured article

Dr. Philip Huang is the director of Dallas County Health & Human Services. The county is working hand-in-hand with the poison center on this project.

"We received some funding from the CDC to address this opioid issue. That is another opportunity we have to get this resource to the community," he said.

Dr. Kleinschmidt says that compared to last year, opioid-related deaths are down. However, the evolution of fentanyl has created a new challenge.

"If you come in with heroin today, you're in a very small minority. It's all switched over to fentanyl. Now, its 90, 95% is fentanyl use. And heroin is much less commonly used," he said. "And that's very scary for us because it is a very potent agent. And it really seems to be easier to kill somebody to overdose and die."

Featured article

Dr. Huang echoed the concern about the growing fentanyl problem in North Texas and nationwide.

"Between 2018 and 2022, something like fentanyl-related opioid deaths went from 11% to 70%. So a dramatic increase in that," he said.

Harris County may have a similar hotline, but Dr. Huang says most of Texas does not have a dedicated county hotline resource.

The Dallas County Overdose Prevention Hotline is now live and will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

People can reach the hotline by calling 214-590-4000.

Services will be provided in both English and Spanish.