Expand / Collapse search

Dallas County's ongoing opioid crisis continues to worsen, new report says

By
Published  August 12, 2024 5:01pm CDT
Opioid Epidemic
FOX 4

Dallas launches campaign to combat fentanyl crisis

The city of Dallas is working to launch a new campaign it hopes will save lives and focus a spotlight on the dangers of fentanyl. Dallas City Council member Paula Blackmon joined Good Day to talk about how it's funded and how it will work.

DALLAS - A comprehensive just-released report shows critical needs in Dallas County to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services and the Recovery Resource Council published a report that shows trends around opioid overdose continue to go in the wrong direction.

Hospitals across the county continue to see more opioid overdose patients in emergency.

Becky Tinney with the Recovery Resource Council says it’s causing an opioid crisis in Dallas County.

"It's been a long one, and we've made improvements. But we are still absolutely in the midst of a crisis," she said.

The 2024 Dallas County Community Health Needs Assessment found:

  • Non-fatal overdoses nearly doubled from 2018 to 2023
  • No inpatient facilities for teens under 18
  • overdose deaths continue to rise

"In 2018, it was about 11.4% of all of our opioid-related poisoning deaths in the DFW metroplex were related to fentanyl," explained DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. "And that rose to 20.5% in 2022.

"We've seen it show up in cocaine, in meth. We've even had isolated incidents where there's been traces found in marijuana," Tinney said.

Featured

Jelly Roll gives powerful speech to Congress: 'Fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology'
article

Jelly Roll gives powerful speech to Congress: 'Fentanyl transcends partisanship and ideology'

"I am a stupid songwriter y'all, but I have first hand witnessed this in a way most people have not," Jelly Roll told Congress. "Almost every person in this room has lost a friend, family member or colleague to the disease known as addiction."

Lori Lynn Armstrong battled opioid addiction for 10 years. She was hooked on prescription medications after a legitimate injury.

"I have a bachelor’s and master’s in molecular biology. And then I got a master’s in counseling psychology. Then I became a drug addict," she said.

Armstrong has written a book titled "Someday I Will Not Be Ashamed." She wants people to know there are folks battling addiction who might not look how you've imagined.

"What I would advocate more for is easier access to treatment for people who are having a problem detoxing from opioids and to have it be not anything that will be treated shamefully or mark someone for the rest of their lives," she said.

The Recovery Resource Council is a non-profit providing treatment and recovery services.

'Dallas Fights Fentanyl' community forum held to address dangers of fentanyl, opioids in schools

Parents, community members, and Dallas ISD staff were invited to the first fentanyl bilingual forum at Townview Center to discuss the dangers of opioids and fentanyl.

"Probably more than anything right now, we need a priority on mental health," Tinney said. "And we need access to treatment — not just substance use treatment but also access to treatment for mental health and behavioral health disorders."

The hope is monies that have come from settlements with pharmaceuticals over opioids will bring the resources needed to fund recovery for many.

"One of the main reasons behind conducting the needs assessment was to help Dallas County, specifically make some good decisions around how to best utilize that funding," Tinney said.

Featured

Carrollton drug dealer behind deadly fentanyl ring gets 20 years in prison
article

Carrollton drug dealer behind deadly fentanyl ring gets 20 years in prison

Authorities say a Carrollton man responsible for the fentanyl drug ring that claimed the lives of four North Texas teens knew about the overdose deaths but continued his deadly scheme.

"This report really shows the critical need, what we need with this ongoing opioid crisis that we're seeing in Dallas County," Dr. Huang said.

Another big gap in resources is that there are no facilities meeting equipped to meet the needs of Spanish-only speakers who need help, treatment and counseling to overcome opioid addiction.