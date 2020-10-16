Dallas County officials say COVID-19 numbers once again trending in the wrong direction

article

Dallas County health officials said the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are going in the wrong direction. They’re urging people not to get lax in their behaviors.

The county on Friday is reporting 20 new COVID -19 deaths, along with an increase in cases.

Judge Clay Jenkins and Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang also said there has been an increase in hospitalizations, ER visits and a decrease in available ICU beds locally.

“Listen to the doctors. Here in North Texas, the numbers are now going against us. There is no dispute in the medical community in that. Numbers don’t lie. The numbers are going against us. We have got to tighten up our behavior,” Jenkins said.

He strongly urged people to go back to the habits that helped lower the numbers in August and September such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds.

“We are at a very critical point in our fight against COVID right now,” Jenkins said. “This should be the time when more people are outside, they’re socially distant. It’s easier for us to follow the rules and yet it’s a time when, unfortunately, because of COVID fatigue, less people are doing the things that doctors are telling us will keep us safe.”

“This is the new normal. We know what we need to do. We just need to do it,” Dr. Huang said.

Early this week, Dallas County went from orange or “Extreme Caution” to red or “Stay Home Stay Safe” on the color-coded alert-style COVID-19 monitoring scale that was first introduced back in May.

Under the highest risk level, residents are urged but not legally required to stay home unless performing essential activities.

Judge Jenkins said he hopes people will think about their personal safety and not just do what they are legally allowed to do or go out to places simply because they have reopened.

He also said he does not believe it will be safe for door-to-door trick or treating this year, calling it a “recipe for a super spreader.”