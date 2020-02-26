Dallas County officials already getting prepared in case coronavirus outbreak hits North Texas

There are no coronavirus cases in North Texas, but Dallas County administrators have said they're leaving nothing to chance.

Health officials are being proactive and are planning for the possibility of a widespread outbreak.

Dallas had the unfortunate distinction of dealing with the Ebola virus.

And even though it is very different from the coronavirus, from an emergency management standpoint, there was a lot to be learned.

“If there is an outbreak in an area, then we would want to have a plan,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Jenkins was front and center in 2014 when the deadly Ebola virus landed in Dallas.

“America is taking pandemics and the possibility of outbreaks much more seriously,” he added.

Ebola hitting so close to home provided invaluable lessons for emergency management.

Jenkins said the CDC has upgraded several of its guidelines for handling certain patients, and Dallas County continually drills for potential disease outbreaks.

They are now preparing for the coronavirus.

“I feel that we are as prepared, maybe more prepared that any other large urban area for this,” Jenkins said.

He said there are protocols in place to screen at airports. DFW Airport was selected for screening by homeland security a month ago.

First responders have their own guidelines if an ambulance is called for a possible coronavirus case.

The patient will likely go into home isolation, with frequent checks by county health officials.

If they need medical care, hospitals can also isolate patients.

“Right now, we have isolation capacity for a few people. but you have the ability to ramp up,” Jenkins explained.

FILE - Yi Junfeng arranges test kits at a fever clinic of Hunan People's Hospital in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 7, 2020. (Photo by Xinhua/Chen Zeguo via Getty Images)

Depending on how many people an infected person came into contact with, the number of people needing to be monitored for symptoms could grow quickly.

In northern Italy, for example, the case numbers jumped from four patients to more than 300 in a matter of days.

If there are numerous positive tests in North Texas, Jenkins said they've identified locations -- not to be made public -- for those patients.

“I've instructed public health to find me those beds, if you will, and how we'll staff those beds,” he said. “But right now, we are looking at existing medical resources.”