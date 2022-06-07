Dallas County health officials report first case of monkeypox in North Texas for 2022

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting its first case of monkeypox in North Texas and in the state of Texas.

Health officials says a Dallas County resident recently traveled out of the country where monkeypox cases have been reported. Test results on Monday were positive for the virus.

DCHHS says the patient hasn’t been hospitalized, is isolated and recovering at home and does not pose a known risk to others at this time. No other information was released about the patient, citing privacy laws.

Health officials have identified people who have had direct contact with the patient and are monitoring them for symptoms.

The CDC is also working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient on a flight from Mexico to Dallas.

"We have been working closely with the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services and have conducted interviews with the patient and close contacts," said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang. "We have determined that there is little known risk to the general public at this time. However, monkeypox cases have been spreading globally, and we are actively working with local healthcare providers to ensure they are prepared to recognize monkeypox and report suspected cases to public health officials.

Monkeypox spreads between people through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

The virus has started to spread throughout the U.S with more than 32 cases across 14 states.

Rising COVID Concerns

New COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Texas and other parts of the country.

"It's concerning that cases in the west and in the south are still rising. Hospitalizations nationally are still rising," explained Dr. Tom Inglesby, former senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Inglesby says some 256 people are dying from COVID-19 every day nationwide, making COVID the eighth leading cause of death in the U.S.

"It's also a big concern that one-third of the country is not fully vaccinated and only one-third of the country has had a booster shot," he said.

There is also growing concern about the steady surge in COVID cases. Texas is now averaging 6,200 new cases per day.

What's concerning to doctors is that both monkeypox and COVID are spread through close, personal contact, and many Americans plan to travel this summer.

Dr. Mark Casanova with the Texas Medical Society COVID-19 Taskforce says it’s important to get fully vaccinated. And for those who are immunocompromised and fully vaccinated, he offers this recommendation.

"And if it's been five months since your last COVID-19 vaccine, you should get boosted," he said.

And when it comes to monkeypox, Dr. Casanova says it’s important for anyone with viral symptoms, including a rash, to get tested for the virus. He says there's a simple precaution people can take to minimize their risk of both monkeypox and COVID.

"The recommendation would be that individuals pick those masks back up," he said.

