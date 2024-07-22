The Dallas County Juvenile Board held an emergency meeting to accept the resignation of Executive Director Darryl Beatty on Monday afternoon.

This comes after state inspectors made a surprise visit one week ago and launched an investigation.

The process to make the resignation official was quick, but advocates say change was a long time coming.

"We know by various reports, including what we believe to be the study that will come out soon, will confirm what we have long known. That Henry Wade is a house of horrors. Instead of a place of rehabilitation, it is a place of trauma," said Dr. Michael Waters of Dallas Black Clergy.

Waters held a news conference earlier this month that included testimonials of poor conditions at the center from two former detainees, who spent time there several years ago.

Beatty held a news conference the next day denying the allegations.

"What we heard following our press conference was that we were lying. That the conditions here at the center were spectacular. That there was nothing inhumane here happening to our children," said Waters.

One week ago, a surprise state inspection discovered otherwise.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says he has not seen the report yet, but he was told about some findings.

"Last year, kids were being held in disciplinary seclusion, outside what is allowed by law and outside of our policy. That was once again happening," Jenkins said.

The county judge is one of the many who has been calling for change and greater transparency from the department.

"We're not going to keep these kids forever, so even if you don't care about the kids in the juvenile department, care about the fact they are going to get back out and be in the community. You want kids who have been rehabilitated, underlying issues have been addressed," said Jenkins.

Dallas County Commissioner and board member Andy Sommerman said more changes at the board level may also be needed.

"We need a board that is focused towards children. We have a board that is made up of people who are very good and very well-meaning in their profession, but it makes perfect sense to have people know about children on this board as well," he said.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price defended the board chair.

"Board Chair Cheryl Shannon took swift and immediate action that is why we are here today," he said. "Now is the time to unify and move forward so we can all better serve the community."

The first step will be to hire an interim director from outside the department.

Activists say they want a seat at the table, to have a say about who the next permanent director will be.





