Dallas county juvenile director resigns amid complaints of 'inhumane' conditions at detention center

The embattled Dallas County juvenile director is out after being asked to resign, sources tell FOX 4.

Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center Executive Director Darryl Beatty announced his resignation Friday effective immediately.

This comes after head of the Juvenile Board and Chief Juvenile Judge Cheryl Shannon asked him to resign.

FOX 4 has learned the Office of the State Inspector General — which investigates allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation — had been in the facility this week.

Featured article

Beatty had been under pressure this year, denying charges of juveniles in detention being neglected and, in some cases, in the equivalent of solitary confinement longer than state law allows.

Sources tell FOX 4 Judge Shannon asked for Beatty’s resignation Friday, and he obliged.

The juvenile board will have an emergency meeting on Monday to figure out the next steps.

"Now is the time for everyone to work together to bring in a third-party entity chosen by the Juvenile Board to investigate and report to the board what actions are needed," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

Featured article

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest updates.