Dallas County judge dismisses Paxton's lawsuit, upholding State Fair of Texas gun ban

article

The Brief A Dallas County district judge has dismissed Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit challenging the State Fair of Texas’s gun restrictions. The fair implemented the restrictions after a 2023 shooting injured three people; the gunman, Cameron Turner, recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years. The ruling upholds the State Fair of Texas's ability to maintain its gun policy for future events.



A Dallas County district judge dismissed state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s suit against the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas for gun restrictions.

The restrictions followed a 2023 shooting that injured three people at the State Fair of Texas fairgrounds.

What we know:

Judge Emily Tobolowsky granted the City of Dallas and State Fair of Texas summary judgment and dismissed the case at a June 24 hearing before the case went to trial.

The judge had previously denied Paxton’s request for a stay on the fair’s ability to enact its gun policy in 2024.

The ruling came a day after the 23-year-old gunman, Cameron Turner, pleaded guilty on June 23 to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for carrying a weapon in a prohibited space.

Turner was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Featured article

An appeals court had previously denied Paxton’s appeal to stop the gun restrictions from going into effect.

The fair previously allowed attendees with valid handgun licenses to carry their weapon as long as it was concealed.

State Fair of Texas Statement

What they're saying:

"The State Fair of Texas is pleased with the outcome and expectant conclusion to this litigation. The State Fair takes no political position on the complex issues related to the lawful carrying of firearms in Texas, and in fact, has long been, and continues to be, a strong supporter of the rights of responsible gun owners in Texas. The State Fair’s number one priority is the safety of our fairgoers, vendors, volunteers, and staff, and we will continue to work with the Dallas Police Department (DPD) to create a safe and secure environment.

Last year, the State Fair adopted a comparable policy to that of most all similar events in Texas, such as athletic competitions, concerts, and other fairs and festivals throughout the state. The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars each year on safety and security measures. DPD provides a considerable amount of personnel and resources to secure our event. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members patrol the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. Furthermore, DPD has a substation at Fair Park. In addition, active and retired peace officers are authorized to carry within the fairgrounds. We take the safety of State Fair patrons very seriously and will continue to do so."