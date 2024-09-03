Dallas County health officials concerned over COVID vaccine supply ahead of expected surge

Dallas County health officials are concerned about not having the latest COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang told Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday that the COVID summer spike we experienced is subsiding, but COVID is not gone.

The Centers for Disease Control says Texas is one of the states with a high concentration of the virus detected in wastewater samples.

New vaccines to combat the current variants are available commercially, but they have not been made available to public health departments like Dallas County.

"We're getting it from the state. We've got the orders in," Dr. Huang said "We're waiting on the trial vaccine for children program. They're saying the adult safety net program, we won't get until October 1. So we're monitoring that every day to get it as soon as possible."

While people have been getting sick, sickness has not been as severe as years past.

Still, health officials are concerned the expected fall-winter virus surge could happen before vaccines arrive and people are fully protected.