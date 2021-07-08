Dallas County has reached herd immunity, health experts say

article

Health experts believe Dallas County has what may be herd immunity from the coronavirus – an important milestone.

Doctors at Parkland Hospital who track the pandemic said at least 80% of the people in Dallas County have immunity either from vaccination or a past infection.

About 46% of the population is fully vaccinated and about 48% has natural immunity after recovering from the virus.

But, Parkland said that does not mean it’s time to give up on vaccinations since people with natural immunity may not be able to fight off the newer strains.

The Centers for Disease Control said the highly contagious delta variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States.

Experts said the vaccines available in the U.S. do offer protection from the delta variant and are highly effective at preventing death and severe illness from the strain.

