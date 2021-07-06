Concerns over COVID-19 delta variant grow as cases rise, vaccination rates remain low

There’s a renewed push to get people vaccinated as the dangerous delta strain of the coronavirus spreads, causing a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

Texas is starting to see an increase in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests as the delta variant catches on. Out of 61,000 tests reported on Sunday, the positive ones remain over 5%. It was around half that rate at the end of May.

In the past two weeks, there has also been a noticeable increase in people being sick enough with COVID-19 to be in hospitals statewide. The number rose to almost 1,700. It’s the most in one month.

Naturally, people have been excited about ditching their masks and gathering with others – life getting back to normal.

But the delta variant has health officials concerned, especially in many southeast and midwestern states where vaccination rates are low and restrictions are being lifted.

The Centers for Disease Control said roughly 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination rates lower than 30%.

The White House is now launching a new task force to combat the delta variant. Response teams are getting ready to assist states, increase testing, administer treatments and more.

"The pandemic is not over and we are not done with all our efforts to encourage vaccination," said Dr. Terry Adirim, the acting assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs.

The delta variant is also posing problems for the military. The U.S. Department of Defense said the new mutated form of the virus could threaten all branches’ ability to return to normal, even as more troops get the shots.

But according to a report in the Army Times, the military is expected to require all service personnel to be vaccinated by September pending vaccines moving from emergency use to licensed use.