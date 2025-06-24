Dallas County detectives search for driver in deadly I-20 hit-and-run

article

What we know:

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident eastbound on I-20 at Spur 408, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim of a hit-and-run. The victim was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a silver sedan.

The victim succumbed to the injuries as a result of this accident.

What you can do:

The Vehicle Crimes Unit detectives are looking for a person of interest who was driving a silver sedan that fled the scene eastbound on I-20.

Anyone who has information about the accident or has dash video from the area of westbound I-20 and Spur 408 between 10:20 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., please contact VCU@dallascounty.org or contact Det. A. Tamayo at 214-589-2343.