Dallas County detectives search for driver in deadly I-20 hit-and-run
What we know:
DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a major accident eastbound on I-20 at Spur 408, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they located the victim of a hit-and-run. The victim was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a silver sedan.
The victim succumbed to the injuries as a result of this accident.
What you can do:
The Vehicle Crimes Unit detectives are looking for a person of interest who was driving a silver sedan that fled the scene eastbound on I-20.
Anyone who has information about the accident or has dash video from the area of westbound I-20 and Spur 408 between 10:20 p.m. and 10:45 p.m., please contact VCU@dallascounty.org or contact Det. A. Tamayo at 214-589-2343.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.