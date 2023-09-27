Dallas County Democrats call for now-Republican Mayor Eric Johnson to resign

The Dallas City Council is set to meet Wednesday for the first time since Mayor Eric Johnson switched political parties. The longtime Democrat announced he’s now a Republican.

Mayor Johnson announced his party affiliation change Friday in the Wall Street Journal.

He said it would not change his approach to his job and that he still plans to crack down on violent crime, work to lower property rates, and attract business to Dallas.

The mayor’s office is officially non-partisan, but Johnson previously represented Dallas in the Texas House as a Democrat.

So, the Dallas County Democrats have accused him of turning his back on voters. They’re calling for him to step down.

"He knowingly portrayed himself as a lifelong Democratic voter and representative throughout his re-election campaign for mayor," the party chair said in part in a statement. "Now, less than four months after being re-elected to his final term in office… this switch is the launch of a selfish and cynical strategy to get his next job at the expense of his current job."

Upon hearing the news last week, some Democrats remembered the moment when Johnson invited two Republicans – Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn – to his inauguration.

They believe his party change may be more about what’s next for his political future.

They’ve started a petition to get him to step down and they’re encouraging people to share their opinions at Wednesday’s city council meeting.