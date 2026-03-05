New Dallas County DA Amber Givens thanks supporters, promises to fight for justice for all

The Brief Former Judge Amber Givens defeated incumbent John Creuzot in the Dallas County District Attorney race and will take office in January. Givens ran a community-focused, "unbought" campaign, pledging to prioritize victims, fair application of the law, and public safety over political power. A final ruling is pending regarding a 2025 public reprimand by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, though the outcome will not impact her ability to serve as DA.



The newly elected Dallas County District Attorney thanked her supporters for Tuesday night’s victory.

Former Judge Amber Givens defeated incumbent John Creuzot. She will take office in January, following the November general election.

Dallas County's New DA

What they're saying:

Givens took no questions at her Thursday morning news conference and attributed her inspiration to her mother, who recently passed away.

"This campaign has been, above all else, a lesson in faith and obedience to God. And what Dallas County demonstrated on March 3rd is that when people move with purpose, when communities organize, and when faith guides the work, justice truly belongs to the people. I am deeply grateful to the people of Dallas County who showed up, spoke up, and proved that a justice system built by the people will always be stronger than one built by money or political power," she said.

She talked about running a community-focused campaign rather than one based on fundraising and advertising.

"This campaign was unbought, unboxed, and powered by the people of Dallas County. When money no longer drives the outcome, the people regain ownership of the system. And that's exactly what Dallas County showed this country in this election," she said.

Givens said she will work hard to bring justice to everyone in Dallas County.

"My commitment is simple. I will fight every day for the people of Dallas County – for the victims who deserve answers, for those accused who deserve the fair and equal application of the law, for communities that deserve safety, for families that deserve stability, and for a justice system that belongs to everyone," she said.

Criticism and Controversy

The backstory:

Givens has been a judge in Dallas County since 2015. She stepped down from the bench last year to run for district attorney.

She has been criticized by some and praised by others for her style on the bench.

In 2025, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct voted to issue a public reprimand over allegations of a clerk pretending to be her during a court hearing.

Givens disputes the allegations and appealed. That hearing was held in Austin in February. The final disposition has not been announced, but any disposition would not impact her ability to be the district attorney.

