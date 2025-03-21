Dallas County crime spree: Man accused of robbing bank, stealing 7 cars in one day

article

The Brief Gregory Noble is accused of committing a series of violent crimes across Dallas County on Thursday. Noble allegedly robbed a bank and stole seven cars. He is facing several charges.



Dallas police arrested a man that they say committed at least 14 violent felonies across Dallas County on Thursday, including robbing a bank and multiple carjackings.

Gregory Noble, 55, faces several charges and has a long criminal history.

Dallas County Crime Spree

Timeline:

Police say on Thursday, March 20, Noble stole a car from the 14500 block of Dallas Parkway in Far North Dallas. When the victim called police to tell them what had happened, they told dispatchers that a handgun was left inside of the car.

Shortly after, police say Noble robbed a PNC Bank on Preston Road, not far from where the car was stolen. Police say the getaway vehicle matched the description of the stolen car.

Investigators say Noble was in the same stolen car when he threatened employees and stole a different car at a business on Lemmon Avenue in the Love Field area.

Police say Noble then tried to take another car at gunpoint on Lemmon Avenue, but was unsuccessful.

Noble then traveled to Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa, M.D. Elementary School in the 9900 block of Webb Chapel Road in Northwest Dallas and demanded a ride from victims. He pulled out a gun and fired it into the air before taking the keys from the school's principal and driving off from the location, according to police. The district says the school's principal was not harmed.

Shortly after, Noble crashed his third stolen vehicle into two other cars on Rosser Road in Dallas. He then pointed a gun at a person their child and took off from the scene in his fourth stolen car.

Police say Noble then abandoned that vehicle at a business in Farmers Branch and stole the keys to a fifth car.

He drove into Coppell where he tried, but failed, to steal another car at gunpoint. Shortly after, Coppell police officers responded to a crash where Noble allegedly attempted to steal the car he had just crashed into.

He then allegedly stole a sixth vehicle after running away from the scene of the crash. Police say Noble abandoned that vehicle in Irving where he stole a seventh car.

Noble was eventually spotted in Dallas where he sped away from a traffic stop and crashed in a parking lot near the intersection of Singleton Boulevard and Gulden Lane in Dallas' Trinity Groves area.

Police say Noble refused to get out of the car and a Dallas SWAT team had to respond to take him into custody.

Gregory Noble

What we know:

Noble was charged with robbery of a business, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest by the Dallas Police Department.

He faces more charges from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

He is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

The backstory:

Noble has an extensive criminal record.

It includes a previous conviction for bank robbery.

Court records show he has a warrant out of Nacogdoches.