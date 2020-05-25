Dallas County continues downward trend with 171 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported on Memorial Day

article

Dallas County health officials are seeing the downward trend continue with 171 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported on Memorial Day.

This brings the county’s total to 8,998 cases and 211 deaths.

Today’s numbers continue a trend of lower cases than we saw last week and we have a Memorial Day present in that no deaths have been reported,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Whether this trend continues & we move from our current status of red ‘stay home stay safe’ to orange is up to all of us.”

Jenkins is encouraging the public to continue social distancing and avoid large crowds.

“I know this Memorial Day it’s raining and people are anxious to get out and do something but remember local doctors advise to avoid crowds and delay in–person dining until we have seen a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions,” he said. “All of us are in a place of sacrifice now albeit not as great as the sacrifice of our veterans. It’s up to all of us to make smart choices and delay unnecessary shopping or dining trips to protect not only ourselves but our community.”

