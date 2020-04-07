Dallas County Commissioners vote to limit emergency powers of Judge Clay Jenkins during pandemic

Dallas County Commissioners on Tuesday made an extraordinary move to limit the emergency powers of the county Judge Clay Jenkins when it comes to the county's stay at home order.

Commissioners voted unanimously that Jenkins will not be able to make additions or extend the order without notifying county commissioners.

“We are a part of this county, we are a part of these decisions and we have not been kept in the loop, have not been consulted and from this it would allow those additional resources we bring to the table to be included,” said Commissioner Theresa Daniel.

Jenkins has faced pushback from at least one commissioner, John Wiley Price, over the effects of the county order on small businesses.

Commissioners agreed to not extend the county's stay-at-home order past April 30 without a majority vote, unless it's pre-empted by state or federal orders.

Commissioners also wanted to require a vote before putting any more restrictions on essential businesses under the order. But Jenkins said that could hinder their ability to make changes quickly as needed and they would likely have to have an emergency meeting nearly every day to vote on each change.

Jenkins eventually agreed to give other commissioners prior notice of any changes to essential businesses under the county orders.

The county is also moving forward with plans to get the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas up and running as an overflow pop-up hospital, despite the recent dispute between Jenkins and Gov. Abbott over whether the county actually plans to use the facility.

The county is working with the firm AECOM to plan the overflow beds at the convention center, which will have a capacity for 250 beds and can be expanded to 1,400 hundred beds if needed.

A 225 member crew from the U.S. Navy will provide clinical staff for the facility and portable shower trailers will be brought in along with other supplies.

“We’re estimating mobilizing within two days after that if we can get all of the contractors in place, keeping in mind we also want to be thinking about what’s the patient load,” said Dev Rastogi, AECOM. “We don’t want to, we don’t necessarily have to start day one prepared for 250 patients, I don’t think that’s necessary, we do have to have all the contractors and suppliers ready to deliver.”

The cost to operate the facility at the convention center is estimated to be around $5 million to keep it running for three months. Commissioners were also notified the county will likely be fully reimbursed for the cost by the federal government under the Stafford Act.

Commissioners expect to get more detailed cost estimates within the next day before they sign off on the plan, which could happen by the end of the week.

