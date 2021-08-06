Dallas County commissioner sues over courtroom mask mandate, calls for Judge Jenkins’ removal

article

As promised, Dallas County Commissioner JJ Koch filed a lawsuit to block Judge Clay Jenkins from requiring masks at commissioners’ meetings.

The suit also calls for Jenkins to be removed from office.

Koch, the only Republican county commissioner, was kicked out of Tuesday’s meeting for refusing to wear a mask.

He said an executive order from the governor bans Jenkins from requiring masks.

Judge Jenkins said a state supreme court ruling does give him that authority.

