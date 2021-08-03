Dallas Co. Commissioner JJ Koch escorted from meeting after refusing to wear mask

article

A Dallas County Commissioner was ordered to leave Tuesday morning’s meeting because he refused to wear a face mask.

Commissioner JJ Koch cited Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates.

"You do not have the authority under the governor’s order. In fact, this morning I went to Starbucks and I have a mask. If you did things the right way and weren’t abusive of your power and very demeaning and condescending to your court mates," he argued with County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Prior to the meeting, all commissioners agreed to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Judge Jenkins ordered the bailiff to clear the court of anyone not wearing a mask and Koch was the only one.

Advertisement

He was escorted to his office and asked to join the meeting via teleconference.