Dallas County breaks daily record with 253 new COVID-19 cases

article

For another day in a row on Tuesday, Dallas County has set another record for new daily cases of COVID-19.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 253 new positive cases and seven more deaths.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, health officials say 79 percent of them have been critical infrastructure workers. About 65 percent of the cases have been people under the age of 65, and about half of them did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

The new deaths include: a Dallas man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s who was at a long-term care facility in Richardson, a Dallas man in his 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a man in his 60s who was at a long-term care facility in Mesquite, an Irving woman in her 60s and an Irving man in his 70s.

Dallas County does not report the number of recovered cases.

“Today, we have a new record high number of cases as we have every day this week. We’ve also had seven more deaths,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a press release. “It’s so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, maintain six feet distance and wear your face coverings on public transportation and at businesses.”

Advertisement

The new numbers bring the grand total in Dallas County to 4,623 cases and 121 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tarrant County reported 62 new cases and six new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 2,686 cases and 83 deaths.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases