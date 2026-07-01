Dallas County approves funding for Metrocare CFO amid projected $18M loss

The Brief Dallas County Commissioners approved $600,000 for an interim CFO to review the books at Metrocare. The county's largest mental health provider is facing a projected $18 million loss this year. The county auditor estimates Metrocare needs $10 million to $15 million immediately to survive, prompting early discussions regarding a potential partnership or takeover by Parkland Health.



Metrocare, Dallas County's largest provider of help to individuals struggling with mental health disorders and intellectual disabilities, is facing a desperate financial situation.

Financial Crisis at Metrocare

What we know:

Metrocare serves more than 55,000 adults and children each year in Dallas County, providing mental health, developmental disability, and permanent supportive housing services.

But, Dallas County Auditor Timothy Hicks projects the county-funded health provider will lose $18 million this year.

In his "Metrocare Survival Plan," Hicks wrote that the agency is in a managed financial recovery phase with significant liquidity stress, forecast reliability concerns, and structural operating imbalances.

To find out exactly where Metrocare stands financially, Dallas County Commissioners approved $600,000 during a special called meeting last week to bring in an interim chief financial officer.

Hicks told commissioners that while he did not have direct access to Metrocare's books, he estimates the organization needs $10 million to $15 million right now to survive.

Future Leadership and Proposed Parkland Takeover

What's next:

Early talks are underway with Parkland Health to determine if the hospital district might take the lead on mental health services or take over Metrocare.

Metrocare's board held its own emergency special called meeting this past Sunday to consult with an attorney regarding a potential contractual relationship with the Dallas County Hospital District.

Metrocare’s interim CEO is out of town until next week. FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb hopes to interview her once she returns to Dallas.

What they're saying:

Metrocare issued a statement late Wednesday confirming that talks are ongoing, but that no final actions have been taken.

"No decisions have been made. And as these discussions continue, Metrocare remains fully committed to maintaining continuity of care, supporting its workforce, and preserving the essential services that individuals and families rely on every day," the provider said.

The other side:

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price voted against the $600,000 allocation for the interim CFO and stated he opposes Parkland taking over the agency.

Price argued that Parkland operates in a different business, noting that Metrocare is primarily focused on mental health.

He believes Metrocare needs to reorganize and, if necessary, farm out some of its services to other providers across Dallas County.

Commissioner Price said this is also not the first time Metrocare has needed financial help to stay afloat.