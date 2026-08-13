Dallas weather: Fires break out in several North Texas cities as extreme heat rages on

The Brief This week has seen grass fires break out across multiple cities in North Texas as sweltering weather continues to hit the metroplex. Grand Prairie, Saginaw, and Payne Springs in Henderson County all saw fires on Thursday; on Wednesday, a grass fire in Chico caused an elementary school to be evacuated. Thursday marked the 20th day of 100+ degree temperatures in North Texas this year, and strong winds with low humidity have contributed to the rash of grass fires this week.



Extreme heat caused several grass fires to break out across North Texas on Thursday, and more could happen with no end in sight for the region's 100-degree days.

Grand Prairie highway fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Grand Prairie I-30 fire

A grass fire broke out in Grand Prairie on Thursday afternoon in the median of Highway I-30 and Belt Line Road.

Smoke was seen covering the highway as drivers drove past it.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department responded and quickly put the fire out.

Saginaw highway fire

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Saginaw Highway 287 fire

A large portion of land near Highway 287 and Warehouse Way in Saginaw was seen burned after a fire broke out.

Sky 4 flew over the fire around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Payne Springs wildfire

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Payne Springs fire (CTSY: Anthony Hill)

In Payne Springs, a town in Henderson County south of Dallas, emergency crews are currently responding to a grass fire near Peach Tree Road that has spread to at least 25 to 30 acres.

County Road 2507 to County Road 2930 has been closed due to the fire burning an electrical pole.

Crews have requested assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service to help contain the blaze. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work.

Payne Springs Fire says there were several evacuations due to the fire, but no structural damage has been caused.

Chico ISD grass fire (Wednesday)

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Chico fire (Courtesy Becca Westerman)

Video shared with FOX 4 on Wednesday showed flames just across the street from the Chico Elementary School field.

The grass near the school's parking lot was completely scorched. Students were evacuated to nearby Chico High School due to fear that smoke would enter the school's HVAC system.

After emergency crews put the fire out, students returned to Chico Elementary School.

The fire broke out again later in the day, but crews that were already onsite from the previous fire were able to quickly put it out.

Chico ISD is taking water and sports drink donations to give back to first responders until August 20.

DFW's 100-degree days continue

Thursday marked the 20th 100-degree day in North Texas this year, matching the average number of 100-degree days a typical summer has.

Temperatures in DFW topped out at around 102 degrees on Thursday, with heat index values climbing as high as 106. The excessive heat, combined with strong gusty winds, made for a perfect recipe for fires to break out.

Burn bans and excessive heat warnings were in effect for several North Texas counties on Thursday.

What they're saying:

Matt Ford with the Texas A&M Forest Service tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones that August is typically the hottest month of the year, leading to more calls for wildfire response.

Ford says nine out of 10 fires are human-caused.

"Almost 50% of our fires were from debris burning and equipment use, and it doesn't take a whole lot based on how dry our vegetation is, based on our modeling and our drought predictions," Ford said.

What's next:

Don't expect relief from 100-degree days any time soon.

FOX 4 weather forecasts 100-degree days for the next week, including a potential high of 105 on Monday, August 17.