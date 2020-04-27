Dallas County announces two COVID-19 deaths, 91 new cases on Monday
Dallas County announced two deaths from COVID-19 on Monday and 91 new cases.
The numbers came the day Gov. Greg Abbott was set to announce new guidelines for containing the coronavirus pandemic.
The two deaths were a Dallas man in his 40's and a woman in her 70's who lived at a Richardson nursing home.
“Today’s numbers do not take into account any cases from labs that were closed on Sunday. After we see numbers for tomorrow and Wednesday, we should get a glimpse into which way this week is trending,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The county has 3,105 cases and 84 deaths.
Tarrant County reported 72 new cases and no deaths. The county has 2,019 cases total and 53 deaths.