Dallas County again reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, along with 16 deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,029 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day there has been more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases reported in the county.

There were also 16 new COVID-19 deaths reported. This brings the county's totals to 29,160 cases and 426 deaths from the coronavirus.

Of the new deaths reported, one was a Grand Prairie woman in her 20s, and another was a Grand Prairie man in his 40s. Neither had underlying health conditions.

The other deaths were a Farmers Branch woman in her 40s, a Garland man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s who lived at a long-term care facility in Dallas, a Grand Prairie woman in her 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s, a Coppell woman in her 60s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60s, two Dallas women in their 70s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s, a Dallas man in his 70s, a Garland woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility in Dallas, and a woman in her 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Mesquite.

All but one of those had at least one underlying high risk health condition.

"This is an extremely critical time in our battle against #COVID19. We expect to see more cases in the coming days and how high this surge goes is dependent on each of us doing our part," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted out.

