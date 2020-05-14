Dallas County adds 6 new COVID-19 deaths, on pace to have a “less deadly week"

article

Dallas County health officials on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 deaths and 235 new positive cases of the virus.

The new deaths include a man in his 50s, a woman and two men in their 60s and two additional men in their 90s. All lived in Dallas, including one who was a resident at a long-term care facility.

They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County to 159.

“Today’s numbers of positive cases are around the same level that we’ve seen for the last 10 days and today’s numbers of deaths, while significant and sad, still leave us on pace to have a less deadly week than last week,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Health officials said about 80% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County right now are essential workers with jobs in healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy and first response.

Two-thirds of those who are hospitalized are under the age of 65 and only about half have a known high-risk health condition. Diabetes is the most common high-risk health condition seen in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, county health officials said in a news release.

Advertisement

Of the 159 people who have died from the coronavirus in Dallas County, about a third lived in long-term care facilities.

Dallas County is still asking residents to stay home and avoid crowds, plus wear a face covering when out in public. However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned the county cannot enforce those restrictions.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases