Fight inside Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center causes chaos, suspension of NCA cheer event

The Brief A fight between two people during a cheerleading event in downtown Dallas led to panic and the evacuation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas police said the two people knocked over poles that created a loud noise and there were multiple non-life-threatening injuries as people ran from the event. The National Cheerleaders Association canceled the rest of Saturday's events.



Two people knocked over "multiple poles" during a fight causing a loud noise and panic inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said.

What we know:

The convention center is hosting the NCA All-Star National Championship this weekend.

In a statement, Dallas police said the noise of the poles being knocked down caused a panic inside the building and people to start rushing outside "in a stampede."

Authorities said no shooting occurred.

Video sent to FOX 4 shows several people running from the area.

The rush of people caused multiple non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the chaos, police said.

Dallas police set up a family reunification center at 400 Lamar Street.

The incident prompted the National Cheerleaders Association to cancel the rest of Saturday's event.

What they're saying:

Varsity Brands, the company behind the NCA, released the following statement about the incident:

"Earlier today, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center was evacuated as a precaution based on reports of a safety concern. NCA security officials immediately began working with the Dallas Police Department to quickly investigate, which found that the incident was triggered by an altercation between two attendees, which led to panic and multiple non-life-threatening injuries in the aftermath. We want to thank the Dallas Police Department for their help assessing and controlling the situation as well as the first responders who assisted those impacted.

"As a precaution, we suspended activities for today and will continue to work with event staff and local authorities to ensure a safe environment for our athletes to finish competing when we resume tomorrow."

What we don't know:

Police have not said if anyone was arrested for the fight.

The NCA has not announced a revised schedule for the events that were canceled Saturday afternoon.

Live Updates

3:41 p.m. - Dallas police said a fight between two people led to poles being knocked down and a panic inside the convention center. They said multiple people were hurt during the chaos but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

2:45 p.m. - DART is resuming normal train operations. They're warning of possible delays to the regular schedule.

2:35 p.m. - Dallas Police confirmed there is no active shooter at the convention center.

2:15 p.m. - The National Cheerleaders Association says competition has been suspended for the rest of the day.

DART says that passengers may experience delays due to police activity in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.