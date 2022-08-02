Expand / Collapse search

Dallas considers limiting funds for abortion investigations

DALLAS - A Dallas City Council committee will discuss limiting resources for police investigations into abortions.

Council member Adam Bazaldua called the special meeting. He’s pushing for a resolution to de-prioritize criminal investigations into abortions. 

"Please note this does not legalize abortion, as that is in the state’s purview, but this would limit any city resources or funding from being used to aid any investigations or potential prosecution," the councilman said on Twitter.

The idea needs the full council’s approval.

A ban on most abortions in Texas is set to go into effect later this month.

Denton and Austin passed similar resolutions last month aiming to steer police away from investigations into people who get or provide abortions.

RELATED: Denton will limit enforcement of new Texas abortion trigger law

San Antonio is discussing a similar move.

