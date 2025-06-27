Dallas Community Park project gets $3M grant from the state

The Brief The Fair Park Community Park project received a $3 million state grant to help in the early construction phase. This park is a key part of Fair Park's master plan to become a year-round destination and connect with nearby residents. Construction is slated to begin in August 2026.



A long-awaited Fair Park project aimed at connecting nearby Dallas residents is getting a funding boost to help kick off construction.

Dallas Community Park Funding

What's new:

On Friday, city and state leaders announced a $3 million grant from the state of Texas to help pay for the Community Park’s early construction.

The Texas Legislature approved the money thanks to efforts led by State Sen. Royce West and State Rep. Venton Jones.

What they're saying:

"When it comes to the treasure that is our beloved Fair Park, I am always interested," Sen. West said. "I’ve monitored closely the City of Dallas’ efforts to revive Fair Park, while at the same time listening to the outcry that has come from the South Dallas/Fair Park community. So, when I saw funding proposals for the Community Park advance from the House to the Senate, it was my duty and honor to see that those dollars crossed the finish line. Fair Park will always have a friend in me."

"By investing in the Community Park at Fair Park, we’re uplifting South Dallas — and sending a powerful message that every community, regardless of zip code, deserves safe, beautiful and accessible public space," Rep. Jones added.

Jason Brown, the vice chair of Fair Park First’s board of directors, thanked the lawmakers and said the funding gets the city meaningfully closer to a promise it made to its residents.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fair Park community park renderings

Dig deeper:

Community Park is part of Phase One in the master plan for Fair Park. It’s part of the goal to make Fair Park a go-to destination throughout the year.

It features interconnected parklets of green space and landscaping, along with trails throughout the Fair Park campus. The design is meant to attract visitors and at the same time welcome the surrounding residents who have often felt closed off from Fair Park.

The park also includes an all-abilities and all-ages playground for children, a so-called "tot lot" for younger children, a dog park, picnic areas, a water play area, a center stage, and green space lawns for both formal and informal activities.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $39 million.

Last December, the city received an $8 million grant for the project. But organizers still need to raise about $6 million.

What's next:

Construction is set to begin in August of 2026.

Phase one is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.