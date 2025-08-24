Dallas comedian dies in Saturday pedestrian hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - A 29-year-old Dallas comedian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to Dallas police.
Dallas Comedian Henry Cruz
What we know:
Police responded to a major crash at Elm Street and the I-345 Ramp W around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle struck the man before leaving the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
The victim was identified as Henry Jose Cruz. Friends of Cruz said he was a local comedian who was walking home from a show when he was hit.
What we don't know:
Information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle has not been released.
What's next:
A memorial show for Cruz will be held at Shark's Comedy Club on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. to celebrate his life and raise money for his family.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, and social media posts from friends and family of the victim.