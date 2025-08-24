Expand / Collapse search

Dallas comedian dies in Saturday pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Published  August 24, 2025 10:17am CDT
The Brief

    • A 29-year-old comedian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas early Saturday morning.
    • The victim has been identified as Henry Jose Cruz, who was reportedly walking home from a show at the time of the crash.
    • The driver of the vehicle has not yet been found, and police are currently investigating the incident.

DALLAS - A 29-year-old Dallas comedian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to Dallas police.

Dallas Comedian Henry Cruz

What we know:

Police responded to a major crash at Elm Street and the I-345 Ramp W around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle struck the man before leaving the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The victim was identified as Henry Jose Cruz. Friends of Cruz said he was a local comedian who was walking home from a show when he was hit.

What we don't know:

Information about the suspect or the suspect's vehicle has not been released.

What's next:

A memorial show for Cruz will be held at Shark's Comedy Club on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. to celebrate his life and raise money for his family.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, and social media posts from friends and family of the victim.

