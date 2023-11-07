Dallas Co. responds after hacking group posts data it claims it took from county

Dallas County says it is looking into data posted online that hackers claim is from county systems.

The hacking group Play claimed to have acquired private documents from the county, according to posts by cybersecurity analysts online.

Dallas County became aware of the attack on Oct. 19, 2023.

The county said it immediately hired an external cybersecurity group to determine the extent of the hack.

In a post on Tuesday, the hacking group said it was releasing private documents of Dallas County departments. The group added that if there is no reaction a full dump will be uploaded.

"Dallas County is aware of an unauthorized party posting data claimed to be taken from our systems in connection with our recent cybersecurity incident. We are currently in the process of thoroughly reviewing the data in question to determine its authenticity and potential impact," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement Tuesday.

Jenkins went on to say the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that the county is working closely with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to address the issues.

Dallas County Commissioners Court discussed the status of the network's security at a meeting on Tuesday.