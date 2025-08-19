Dallas city officials vow road improvements after deadly crash

The Brief Dallas city leaders have promised to make changes to a dangerous curve on Clarendon Drive after a crash killed a woman and two children last week. Residents in the area have long voiced concerns about the curve, citing frequent accidents and the lack of a speed limit or warning signs. The cause of the fatal crash is still under investigation by the Dallas Police Department, and it has not been determined if speed was a factor.



Dallas leaders promised an Oak Cliff community that they will make changes to the corridor where three people died in a crash last week.

Six days after a crash killed a woman and two children on a Dallas city street, leaders vowed to study the roadway, to determine how to prevent another tragedy.

The deadly crash

The backstory:

A surveillance video showed a work truck traveling at what appeared to be the speed limit, moments before the curve and the impact to this SUV.

All 6 people inside were taken to the hospital.

25-year-old Mariangela Sosa, 8-month-old Alana Gomez, and 12-year-old Analiz Gomez were pronounced dead.

Three others in the vehicle, an adult and two children, survived.

City officials on road improvement

What they're saying:

Newly elected Dallas city councilman Maxie Johnson talked about these interviews last week with people who live near this infamous curve on Clarendon Drive, just east of I-35 and north of the Dallas Zoo.

"My concern is the dangers of this curve and no speed limit signs, flashing red lights, that curve there you can pick up some good speed coming downhill, a little precipitation and that road gets real slick," said Dallas local, Dwayne C.

"Since I've been here two years we've seen countless wrecks, spin-outs," said another local resident.

Local perspective:

Councilman Johnson, who grew up in the area, vowed that the city will make changes.

"I've asked the city manager and her team to help us resolve this matter," Johnson said.

Dallas's chief of public safety, Dominque Artis, said he was representing Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert.

"Our condolences to the family. We are here today to make sure we are listening to the community,’ he said.

Dig deeper:

Transportation director Gus Khankarli said the city will be researching options like trimming trees and flashing signs to alert drivers about the curve and their speed.

"Initiated a process to evaluate Clarendon Road and the whole corridor, Clarendon Road from Ewing to Corith, for total evaluation and to create several action items," said Khankarli.

"You will see progress, work, cut vegetation, things we can do now to create a solution, more visual and safe," said Johnson.

What's next:

The Dallas Police Department has not yet released the cause of the crash or said if speed was a factor. People in the area said it was raining at the time of the crash.