Search firm apologizes for Dallas city manager brochure error

A consultant apologized for an embarrassing error on a draft brochure for potential Dallas city manager candidates on Tuesday.

Last week, it was revealed that the picture on the front cover of the brochure was actually the Houston skyline.

A consultant with the search firm Baker Tilly explained that they sourced the picture from a well-known image catalog and that it had been tagged incorrectly as Dallas.

"[We] apologize for that unfortunate error, but as soon as the question was raised during that committee meeting we immediately corrected that," said Art Davis, with Baker Tilly.

On Tuesday, the city council committee handling the search looked at several new options for the brochure, all with recognizable images of the Dallas skyline.

New proposed brochure option

Dallas is paying Baker Tilly $134,000 to help find a new city manager.

The person will replace T.C. Broadnax, who left the city earlier this year and is now the city manager in Austin.