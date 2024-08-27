Proposed brochure for open Dallas city manager position features Houston skyline

article

The Brief A draft of a brochure meant to recruit a new city manager for Dallas features the Houston skyline Search firm Baker Tilly was hired for $134,000 in May to help find a new city manager Former city manager T.C. Broadnax resigned in February



The City of Dallas is looking to find a new permanent city manager, but a draft of a brochure for the position has an embarrassing error.

The cover of the brochure shows off Houston's skyline, not Dallas.

The mistake was revealed during a city council meeting yesterday to discuss the brochure with the search firm the city hired to help find a new city manager.

In May, the city council agreed to pay Baker Tilly $134,000 for the project. The company's US headquarters are based in Chicago.

"First off, I hate this photo. I don't think it's representative of Dallas," said Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn.

Mendelsohn and other council members called for a photo that is identifiably Dallas.

"The two most identifiable iconic features of the Dallas Skyline are Reunion Tower and the Pegasus. Those have to be in the photograph," said Councilman Paul Ridley.

Councilmembers also thought the eight-page brochure was too lengthy.

The city is trying to find a replacement for TC Broadnax, who left earlier this year and is now the city manager in Austin.

Kim Tolbert has served as interim city manager since Broadnax's resignation in February.